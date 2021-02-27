Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Trading Up 0%

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.19 and last traded at $100.19. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 512.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

