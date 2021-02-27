Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Up 1.3%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €43.61 ($51.31) and last traded at €43.41 ($51.07). 1,092,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.86 ($50.42).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.69 ($52.58).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.02.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

