HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. HP also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 24,387,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,603. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

