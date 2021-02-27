iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

Shares of IRTC traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.90. 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.77.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.