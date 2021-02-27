New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Earnings Results

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. New Senior Investment Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.15 EPS.

Shares of SNR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 884,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.