Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

