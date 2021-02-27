Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 303,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,651. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.