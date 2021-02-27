Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90 to $2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

