iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

IRTC stock traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,824. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

