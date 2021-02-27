NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 14% After Earnings Miss

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $146.55 and last traded at $148.90. 1,663,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 655,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.13.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.78 and a beta of 1.29.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

