Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $76.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI traded down $8.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,082. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.