Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.09 Million

Analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will post $92.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $597.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $609.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $516.39 million, with estimates ranging from $457.04 million to $590.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of NYSE DSSI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 289,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $327.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

