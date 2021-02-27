Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.