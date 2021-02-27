Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

NOMD stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

