Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.
Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. 100,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,914. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.10.
About Data I/O
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.