Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. 100,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,914. The company has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Get Data I/O alerts:

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.