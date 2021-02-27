Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.

ALG stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

