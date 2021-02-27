GeoDB (GEO) Hits Market Cap of $21.15 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $797,054.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,499,770 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

