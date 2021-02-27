Stably USD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $762,917.61

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Stably USD has a market cap of $762,917.61 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,776,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,821 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

