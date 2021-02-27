$9.60 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $9.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.20 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Genasys by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 7.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 92,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,439. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.