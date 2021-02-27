$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. 699,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $120.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

