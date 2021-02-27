$30.97 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce $30.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $25.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $117.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,721. The company has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

