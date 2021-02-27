Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe lifted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,593. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

