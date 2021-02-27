Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $23.08. 1,474,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,007,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

