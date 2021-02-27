Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Down 10.7%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 3,973,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,347,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

ETM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The stock has a market cap of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $351,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

