Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Down 10.5%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 7,842,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 29,940,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

