Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC) was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 41,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 105,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Global Energy Metals from C$1.70 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

