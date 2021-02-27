Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 572,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 799,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The firm has a market cap of C$135.22 million and a P/E ratio of -114.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

