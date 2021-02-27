Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Shares Down 11.4%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 2,860,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,807,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace stock. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

