Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 909,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

