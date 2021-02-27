US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.35 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. 270,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $47.96.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.