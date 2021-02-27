Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $92.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.34 million and the highest is $97.67 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.34 million to $422.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $480.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.25 million to $502.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 292,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,694. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

