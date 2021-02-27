Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 303,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,812. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

