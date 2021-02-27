$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. CSX also reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

