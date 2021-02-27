Indexed Finance Trading Down 47.5% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00015150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 47.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00081617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00486672 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

