Minter Network Market Cap Hits $47.03 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $47.03 million and approximately $493,186.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00081617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00301098 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,733,450,700 coins and its circulating supply is 3,528,241,133 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.