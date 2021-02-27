Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $6.24 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00013169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $26.83 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

