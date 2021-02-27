salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $240.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.69.

CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average of $237.86. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

