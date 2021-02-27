iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,119,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,124. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

