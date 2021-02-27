Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. Southwest Gas also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $62.35. 669,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,709. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.