Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.39. 11,559,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,405,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $414.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

