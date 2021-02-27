Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Down 12.2%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares traded down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.98. 3,816,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,468,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

