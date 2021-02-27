U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) were down 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 4,377,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,815,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

