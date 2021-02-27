U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) were down 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 4,377,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,815,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24.
About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)
U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
