Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Down 10.7%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 3,973,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,347,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 236,495 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

