Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MGLN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.32. 220,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,973. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.