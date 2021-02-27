Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Achieves $42.66 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $42.66 million and $1.17 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00726471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00029254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

