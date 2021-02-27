Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Receives $10.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

BCSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 402,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,883. The company has a market cap of $907.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

