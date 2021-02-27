Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

KLPEF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Klépierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $32.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

