Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

KNRRY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 20,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

