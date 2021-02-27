Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Down 18.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price dropped 18.9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 15,095,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,674,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 402,876 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $500.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.