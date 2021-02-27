Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) fell 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.82. 2,341,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,168,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $682.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.