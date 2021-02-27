Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) fell 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.82. 2,341,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,168,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $682.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.